Selectum Blu Cruises Celebrates Successful First Sailing

It’s been a rocky experience for Selectum Blu Cruises starting up during the pandemic, but the cruise line is finally up on its hull and sailing.

Its first cruise sailed on Aug. 28 from Antalya, Turkey aboard its only (so far) ship, the Blue Sapphire, recently known as the Saga Sapphire sailing for Saga Cruises.

The cruise line visited Alexandria, Egypt, as well as Kusadasi and Marmaris in Turkey, before returning to Antalya on Sept. 4.

“We are receiving very positive feedback from our guests onboard. We have a successful operation so far without any delay, without any incident,” Director of Selectum Blu Cruises Necdet Ucarlar told Cruise Industry News.

For winter 2021-2022, the 750-passenger Blue Sapphire will be sailing in the Persian/Arabian Gulf.

“Details of our tour are to be announced very soon. We are very excited about the winter season. We’d like to provide an unforgettable winter cruise experience to our guests,” Ucarlar said.

Further plans are to expand the fleet and operation “rapidly,” Ucarlar said.

Selectum Blu Cruises is actively looking for a second ship.

“Then our fleet expansion will continue,” he said.

The ultimate goal? To become one of the world’s major cruise lines in less than a decade.