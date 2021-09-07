Crystal Esprit to Leave Crystal Cruises Fleet

The 62-passsenger Crystal Esprit will leave the Crystal Cruises fleet, the company announced today.

"Crystal Esprit has been a wonderful part of the Crystal fleet offering a boutique yachting experience unmatched in the industry, earning the devotion of discerning travelers and winning awards since her debut in 2015," the company said, in a statement. "However, as we have been evaluating our focus post pandemic, the single, small yacht concept does not fit into future plans for the company as we continue to concentrate on the successful deployment of our Crystal Ocean, River and Expedition fleets, as well as exploring new builds for expansion."

The Esprit was refurbished and joined the Crystal fleet in 2015 following Genting's acquisition of the brand. Prior to 2015, the ship was available on a charter basis from Genting Hong Kong and Star Cruises. She was built in 1991 by Flender Werft in Germany.

Crystal is notifying all affected guests and their travel partners of this information and offering booked guests future cruise credits equal to 115 percent of cruise fare paid on fully-paid reservations for the Crystal Experience of their choice on any voyage or a full refund.