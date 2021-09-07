Tarragona

Pacific Adventure Emerges From Drydock Sporting P&O Australia Livery

Pacific Adventure

The Pacific Adventure has emerged from a drydock in Trieste, Italy, with new P&O Cruises Australia identity.

The latest addition to P&O Cruises Australia now boasts a Southern Cross bow livery and many new onboard features – including dining experiences developed with Australian chefs Luke Mangan and Johnny Di Francesco.

The Adventure Hotel and the Blue Room have also been introduced to the former Golden Princess ship, among other features.

When cruising is approved to resume, beginning with cruises for vaccinated Australians for visits to Australian ports, the 2,600-passenger Pacific Adventure is planned to be homeported in Sydney. Her first scheduled cruise is a 10-day voyage scheduled to depart on Dec. 18, with visits to Airlie Beach, Cairns, Willis Island and Tangalooma/Moreton Island.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone onboard our magnificent Pacific Adventure,” P&O Australia wrote in a social media post.

Another former Princess Cruises ship, the Pacific Encounter, completed her drydock in Singapore in April.

 

