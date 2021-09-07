Tarragona

National Geographic Resolution Successfully Completes Sea Trial

Aerial view National Geographic Resolution CR Ulstein Group uavpic com eee182e9d7662257c73de021b4df49fb

Ulstein Verft shipyard has announced the successful completion of a sea trial by the National Geographic Resolution polar vessel. According to a press release, the sea trial commenced on Sept. 3, and the vessel returned to the shipyard in the morning of Sept. 6 for the final construction phase before she goes for her first expedition cruise in Antarctica.

The sea trial tests have included various maneuvers such as the 360-degree turning test and power tests, as well as emergency tests. Several companies and disciplines have been represented onboard during these days, working closely together with the Lindblad and Ulstein teams.

The National Geographic Resolution is the sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance, which was delivered in March 2020. The Resolution is planned for delivery in 2021 and is based on the CX104 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

National Geographic Resolution on sea trial in the fjords of Norway CR Ulstein Group uavpic com 11e494beb33ad7f52cf049c6cc84e638

The Endurance has carried out her first expeditions in Iceland this summer. According to the Captain, Aaron Wood, the vessel has behaved very well, she was incredibly strong and powerful.

“Our guests have loved the ship, we have received very positive feedback. She is smooth, comfortable and has very little vibration,” Wood said.

