National Geographic Resolution Successfully Completes Sea Trial

Ulstein Verft shipyard has announced the successful completion of a sea trial by the National Geographic Resolution polar vessel. According to a press release, the sea trial commenced on Sept. 3, and the vessel returned to the shipyard in the morning of Sept. 6 for the final construction phase before she goes for her first expedition cruise in Antarctica.

The sea trial tests have included various maneuvers such as the 360-degree turning test and power tests, as well as emergency tests. Several companies and disciplines have been represented onboard during these days, working closely together with the Lindblad and Ulstein teams.

The National Geographic Resolution is the sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance, which was delivered in March 2020. The Resolution is planned for delivery in 2021 and is based on the CX104 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

The Endurance has carried out her first expeditions in Iceland this summer. According to the Captain, Aaron Wood, the vessel has behaved very well, she was incredibly strong and powerful.

“Our guests have loved the ship, we have received very positive feedback. She is smooth, comfortable and has very little vibration,” Wood said.