Panama Canal Publishes Proposal to Modify Toll Structure

The Panama Canal published a proposal that modifies the waterway's toll structure and the admeasurement regulations for passenger ships, according to a statement.

The proposal eliminates the billing unit on a per berth basis and reinstates the tolls based on PC/UMS (Panama Canal Universal Measurement System) capacity.

With this modification, the tolls are based on PC/UMS capacity, which has historically been used in the waterway,” said Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales.

The complete proposal is available at www.pancanal.com/peajes. With the publication of this proposal, the public consultation period is open until October 1, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. local time, during which the industry is invited to review and comment on the proposal for consideration. The public hearing is scheduled for October 5, 2021, for the first time in virtual format, following health and safety protocols.

The modifications will go into effect on February 1, 2022. The last modification to the toll structure for passenger ships was implemented on April 1, 2016.