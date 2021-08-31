$42.7 Million for American Cruise Lines from U.S. Government

Under the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Act (CERTS), American Cruise Lines has received a $42.7 million grant from the U.S. government.

Last week it was revealed in an SEC filing that Lindblad Expeditions received $21 million.

The CERTS Act provides grants to eligible motorcoach companies, school bus companies, passenger vessel companies, and pilotage companies that have experienced annual revenue losses of 25 percent or more as result of COVID-19.

Other cruise-related parties getting grants include Hornblower Group, which owns American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines and a host of other marine transportation companies. Hornblower received $64 million.

Allen Marine, which has significant shore excursion infrastructure in Alaska that the big-ship lines use, and also owns Alaskan Dream Cruises, received $5.7 million.

Innerseas Discoveries Alaska, Inc., essentially the parent company to UnCruise, received $8.7 million.

The grants must be primarily used for payroll costs, though grants may be used for operating expenses and the repayment of debt accrued to maintain payroll.