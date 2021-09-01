Over 200 Cruise Ships to Sail in September

The cruise industry's restart is September will see over 200 cruise ships sail with passengers aboard, according to the September 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

With an expected 205 ships in service, it represents approximately 50 percent of the global ocean-going cruise fleet, according to Cruise Industry News data.

[To download the complimentary list of ships and operators back in service, click here.]

The big news for September is the continued reintroduction of megaships sailing from U.S. ports, including Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas from Bayonne, New Jersey, and MSC's Divina and the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean International will be the biggest operator by capacity in September, followed by MSC Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line.

Other key ships starting operations again include the Carnival Glory, Pride and Dream, as well as Norwegian's Epic Getaway and Breakaway.

Two more Costa ships will join the action in Europe too, with the Diadema and Fascinosa set to sail from Savona.

