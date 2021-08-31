Crew on Singapore-Based Cruise Ships to Receive Vaccinations

Singapore has started the vaccination process of crew and staff working onboard cruise vessels homeported in the country, according to Singapore Cruise Society.

This is thanks to SeaVax, a sea crew program that aims to vaccinate all crew members working for more than 30 days onboard cruise vessels that are homeported or under repair in shipyards, as well as other non-cruise vessels.

The crew members are being offered the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or the Moderna vaccines. Companies or individuals should be prepared to pay for the vaccination services, Singapore Cruise Society wrote.

According to the website, Royal Caribbean International is vaccinating its staff onboard the Singapore-based Quantum of the Seas on four separate dates when the vessel is at berth. The cruise line expects all crew aboard the ship to be fully vaccinated by early October.

Dream Cruises World Dream is also expected to start the vaccination process soon, Singapore Cruise Society wrote. The first members of the crew will receive their first doses on Sept. 1.