Ritz-Carlton Will Now Start Cruising in May 2022

Citing the ongoing impact of COVID-19, combined with related challenges created for construction operations in Europe, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced it will reschedule its inaugural voyage.

The Evrima will now set sail on May 6, 2022 from Lisbon, Portugal.

“While we are eager to welcome guests on board Evrima, we have had to reevaluate the timing of our first voyage given the rapidly changing circumstances and their impact on Evrima’s completion,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We remain excited to set sail in the spring and thank our guests for their understanding and patience as we continue to navigate this unprecedented global environment.”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is personally reaching out to impacted guests and their travel agents. Guests impacted by this schedule change may choose to reschedule their voyage to an available itinerary in 2022 or 2023 or discuss reimbursement options through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Guests and travel agents can also contact The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection via the reservation lines below.