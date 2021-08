Here Are The Carnival Ships Currently Cruising

After resuming service on August 21, the Carnival Panorama became the latest vessel to join Carnival Cruise Line’s active lineup.

In August, a total of three vessels restarted operations bringing the company’s number of cruise ships in revenue operations to eight.

Here are the ships currently in operation:

Ship: Carnival Vista

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2016

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Itinerary: Seven-night Western Caribbean

In Service Since: July 3, 2021Ship: Carnival Horizon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Itinerary: Six-night Eastern Caribbean and Eight-night Southern Caribbean

In Service Since: July 4, 2021

Ship: Carnival Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2012

Homeport: Galveston, Texas

Itinerary: Short Cruises to Mexico

In Service Since: July 15, 2021

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Seattle, Washington

Itinerary: Seven-night Alaska

In Service Since: July 27, 2021

Ship: Mardi Gras

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200

Built: 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Itinerary: Seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean

In Service Since: July 31, 2021

Ship: Carnival Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650

Built: 2011

Homeport: Port Canaveral, Florida

Itinerary: Short Cruises to Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean

In Service Since: August 7, 2021

Ship: Carnival Sunrise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami, Florida

Itinerary: Short Cruises to Bahamas and Western Caribbean

In Service Since: August 14, 2021

Ship: Carnival Panorama

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2019

Homeport: Long Beach, California

Itinerary: Seven-night Mexican Riviera

In Service Since: August 21, 2021