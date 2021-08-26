Tarragona

Atlas Ocean Voyages to Require Proof of Vaccination

Atlas Ocean Voyages Ship

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the cruise brand will require proof of vaccination from all guests, beginning with World Navigator’s October 4, 2021, voyage, according to a press release.

The cruise brand adjusted its mandatory vaccination requirement to meet the ever-changing local destinations’ COVID-19 protocols and to best ensure an uninterrupted and safe guest experience, according to the company.

"Atlas is requesting all guests to furnish, in advance, a valid certificate detailing that they have completed their Covid vaccination at least 14 days prior to embarkation," the company said. "For all voyages, Atlas will administer a mandatory antigen test at embarkation and require guests to provide a valid negative result from a PCR test taken up to 72 hours, or a valid negative result from an antigen test taken up to 48 hours, prior to embarkation. The safety and health of guests and crew remain Atlas Ocean Voyages’ top priority. All Atlas shipboard staff and crew members are vaccinated, and the cruise brand continues to monitor the ever-changing international travel requirements and will adjust its health and safety protocols as appropriate."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

IS Makinen

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Barcelona

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today