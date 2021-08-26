Atlas Ocean Voyages to Require Proof of Vaccination

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the cruise brand will require proof of vaccination from all guests, beginning with World Navigator’s October 4, 2021, voyage, according to a press release.

The cruise brand adjusted its mandatory vaccination requirement to meet the ever-changing local destinations’ COVID-19 protocols and to best ensure an uninterrupted and safe guest experience, according to the company.

"Atlas is requesting all guests to furnish, in advance, a valid certificate detailing that they have completed their Covid vaccination at least 14 days prior to embarkation," the company said. "For all voyages, Atlas will administer a mandatory antigen test at embarkation and require guests to provide a valid negative result from a PCR test taken up to 72 hours, or a valid negative result from an antigen test taken up to 48 hours, prior to embarkation. The safety and health of guests and crew remain Atlas Ocean Voyages’ top priority. All Atlas shipboard staff and crew members are vaccinated, and the cruise brand continues to monitor the ever-changing international travel requirements and will adjust its health and safety protocols as appropriate."