Tarragona

Celebrity Cruises Ship by Ship Restart Summary

Celebrity Edge

With a number of its vessels back cruising, Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Cruises brand will see its fleets continue to enter service this fall and winter.

Here's a ship by ship recap:

Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Greek Islands and Cyprus: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes

Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: April 27, 2022
Homeport: Southampton to Barcelona
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Tampa 
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel 

Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Ensenada and San Diego

Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale 
Length: 9 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Southern Caribbean  

Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltra 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: April 2, 2022
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro to Lisbon
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Salvador, Tenerife, La Palma and Funchal   

Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since July 23, 2021
Homeport: Seattle 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Alaska Inside Passage (cruising)

Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale   
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth

Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton 
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: British Islands   

Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: January 2, 2022
Homeport: Singapore to Hong Kong
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Laem Chabang (with overnight), Phu My, Chan May and Halong Bay (with overnight)

Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: September 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami 
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more  

Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: October 23, 2021
Homeport: Baltra 
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more  

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

94 Ships | 198,842 Berths | $58 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report