Celebrity Cruises Ship by Ship Restart Summary

With a number of its vessels back cruising, Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Cruises brand will see its fleets continue to enter service this fall and winter.
Here's a ship by ship recap:
Celebrity Apex
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 19, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Greek Islands and Cyprus: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes
Celebrity Beyond
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: April 27, 2022
Homeport: Southampton to Barcelona
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca
Celebrity Constellation
Capacity at 100%: 2,034
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel
Celebrity Eclipse
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: March 26, 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Ensenada and San Diego
Celebrity Edge
Capacity at 100%: 2,908
Date: In service since June 26, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Celebrity Equinox
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: In service since July 25, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 9 to 12 nights
Itinerary: Southern Caribbean
Celebrity Flora
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service since July 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more
Celebrity Infinity
Capacity at 100%: 2,036
Date: April 2, 2022
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro to Lisbon
Length: 13 nights
Itinerary: Salvador, Tenerife, La Palma and Funchal
Celebrity Millennium
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: In service since July 23, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Alaska Inside Passage (cruising)
Celebrity Reflection
Capacity at 100%: 2,994
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth
Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity at 100%: 2,894
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: British Islands
Celebrity Solstice
Capacity at 100%: 2,850
Date: January 2, 2022
Homeport: Singapore to Hong Kong
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Laem Chabang (with overnight), Phu My, Chan May and Halong Bay (with overnight)
Celebrity Summit
Capacity at 100%: 2,038
Date: September 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Celebrity Xpedition
Capacity at 100%: 100
Date: In service July 31, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more
Celebrity Xploration
Capacity at 100%: 16
Date: October 23, 2021
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more