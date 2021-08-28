Celebrity Cruises Ship by Ship Restart Summary

With a number of its vessels back cruising, Royal Caribbean Group's Celebrity Cruises brand will see its fleets continue to enter service this fall and winter.

Here's a ship by ship recap:

Celebrity Apex

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 19, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Cyprus: Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol and Rhodes

Celebrity Beyond

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: April 27, 2022

Homeport: Southampton to Barcelona

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: La Rochelle, Bilbao, Lisbon, Cadiz, Málaga and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Constellation

Capacity at 100%: 2,034

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Belize and Cozumel

Celebrity Eclipse

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: March 26, 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Ensenada and San Diego

Celebrity Edge

Capacity at 100%: 2,908

Date: In service since June 26, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: In service since July 25, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 9 to 12 nights

Itinerary: Southern Caribbean

Celebrity Flora

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service since July 4, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Daphne Island, Bahia Post Office, Espinoza Point, Dragon Hill and more

Celebrity Infinity

Capacity at 100%: 2,036

Date: April 2, 2022

Homeport: Rio de Janeiro to Lisbon

Length: 13 nights

Itinerary: Salvador, Tenerife, La Palma and Funchal

Celebrity Millennium

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: In service since July 23, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier (cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Alaska Inside Passage (cruising)

Celebrity Reflection

Capacity at 100%: 2,994

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth

Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity at 100%: 2,894

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: British Islands

Celebrity Solstice

Capacity at 100%: 2,850

Date: January 2, 2022

Homeport: Singapore to Hong Kong

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Laem Chabang (with overnight), Phu My, Chan May and Halong Bay (with overnight)

Celebrity Summit

Capacity at 100%: 2,038

Date: September 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Celebrity Xpedition

Capacity at 100%: 100

Date: In service July 31, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – North Seymour Islands, Cormorant Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and more

Celebrity Xploration

Capacity at 100%: 16

Date: October 23, 2021

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: The Galapagos – Los Lobos, Suarez Point, Cerro Brujo, Wall of Tears and more