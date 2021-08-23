Azamara Appoints Michelle Lardizabal as Chief Sales Officer for North America

Azamara has announced the appointment of Michelle Lardizabal as chief sales officer for North America.

According to a press release, Lardizabal will be leading the charge of the brand’s North America sales organization alongside cruise industry experts: Katie Gerhard, AVP of sales, East; Lori Goldspiel, AVP of sales, West and National Accounts; Kevin Regan, AVP of global charters and incentives.

“With her wealth of knowledge in tourism, cruising and retail, Michelle is the ideal candidate to lead Azamara’s sales team as we continue to grow as an independent cruise company, and continue to better serve our valued travel partners,” said President of Azamara Carol Cabezas. “Her passion for travel will propel us forward as we further our commitment to connecting people to people, people to cultures, and traveling deeper to the heart of destinations around the world.”

Lardizabal has over 25 years of experience in tourism and cruising. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President and Commercial Sales Officer for MSC Cruises USA, where she drove the overall strategy of the sales organization in the U.S. market and oversaw relationship development with travel industry partners.

She has also held executive positions at Club Med, City Wonders and Royal Caribbean Group.