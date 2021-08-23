Cruise Lines Back in Service as of August 2021

As half of the world’s cruise fleet returns to revenue sailings in August in August, 58 cruise lines are currently in service globally.

According to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, these are the companies and ships in action right now:

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean was one of the first major cruise lines to welcome the guests back, with sailings from Singapore resuming in December 2020. Now, the company has 13 vessels back in service, offering itineraries in Europe, Alaska and Caribbean.

Highlights of the company’s restart include the maiden season of the new Odyssey of the Seas, which entered service on July 31, and the world’s biggest cruise ship, the Symphony of the Seas, which resumed operations on August 14.

Region: Singapore, Bahamas, Europe, Alaska and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Quantum of the Seas

- Adventure of the Seas

- Freedom of the Seas

- Anthem of the Seas

- Jewel of the Seas

- Serenade of the Seas

- Odyssey of the Seas

- Allure of the Seas

- Ovation of the Seas

- Symphony of the Seas

- Independence of the Seas

- Harmony of the Seas

- Mariner of the Seas (from August 23)

Carnival Cruise Line

With seven ships currently in service in the Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line resumed service on July 3 after a 16-month operational pause.

With the new Mardi Gras already in service, Carnival is now returning to the West Coast. Starting on August 21, the Carnival Panorama offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera from Long Beach, California.

Region: North America – Bahamas, Caribbean and West Coast

Ships currently in service:

- Carnival Vista

- Carnival Horizon

- Carnival Breeze

- Carnival Miracle

- Mardi Gras

- Carnival Magic

- Carnival Sunrise

- Carnival Panorama (from August 21)

MSC Cruises

After pioneering the European restart in August 2020, MSC Cruises currently has ten ships back in service.

In August, the company expanded its service resumption to new destinations, with the MSC Bellissima welcoming the passengers in the Red Sea and the MSC Meraviglia in the Bahamas. The new MSC Seashore also entered service earlier in the month and is cruising in the Western Mediterranean.

Region: Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Red Sea and Bahamas

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

- MSC Seaside

- MSC Virtuosa

- MSC Orchestra

- MSC Splendida

- MSC Magnifica

- MSC Seaview

- MSC Bellissima

- MSC Seashore

- MSC Meraviglia

Norwegian Cruise Line

After a 500-day operational pause, Norwegian Cruise Line resumed service on July 25. Now, the brand has three vessels in revenue operation, sailing in three different destinations.

Norwegian’s newest and biggest vessel, the Norwegian Encore, is one of the ships back sailing, offering a week-long Alaska cruise from Seattle.

Region: Europe, Alaska and Caribbean

Ships currently in service:

- Norwegian Jade

- Norwegian Encore

- Norwegian Gem

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is quickly reactivating its fleet. While the Celebrity Millennium became the first company vessel to welcome passengers back in June, a total of eight vessels are currently in service in the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska and Galapagos.

Region: Caribbean, Europe, Galapagos and Alaska

Ships currently in service:

- Celebrity Summit

- Celebrity Apex

- Celebrity Edge

- Celebrity Silhouette

- Celebrity Flora

- Celebrity Millennium

- Celebrity Xpedition

- Celebrity Equinox

Princess Cruises

With ships in North America and the United Kingdom, Princess Cruises resumed commercial operations in July. The Carnival-owned brand is now planning to add a third ship into service, expanding its offering in the UK.

Region: Alaska and United Kingdom

Ships currently in service:

- Majestic Princess

- Regal Princess

- Sky Princess (from August 30)

Disney Cruise Line

After first reentering service in the United Kingdom, Disney Cruise Line is now sailing in North America as well. In August, the Disney Dream resumed operations, offering short cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas.

Region: United Kingdom and Bahamas

Ships currently in service:

- Disney Magic

- Disney Dream

Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises welcomed passengers back on May 1, 2021, with the 5,200-guest Costa Smeralda. The Italian brand now has four vessels in service, including the new Costa Firenze, which departed on its inaugural cruise on July 4.

Region: Europe – Western and Eastern Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Costa Smeralda

- Costa Luminosa

- Costa Deliziosa

- Costa Firenze

TUI Cruises

Now back in service for over a year, TUI Cruises has most of its seven-ship fleet in action. Currently, six vessels for the Germany-based brand are sailing, offering cruises in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Region: Europe – Greece, Mediterranean and Germany

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 1

- Mein Schiff 2

- Mein Schiff 3

- Mein Schiff 4

- Mein Schiff 5

- Mein Schiff 6

Holland America Line

Holland America Line welcomed the guests back in July in Alaska. In August a second vessel entered in service in Europe, offering Eastern Mediterranean itineraries.

Region: Alaska and Mediterranean

Ships currently in service:

- Nieuw Amsterdam

- Eurodam

AIDA Cruises

Another company with several ships back in service, AIDA is currently sailing to different destinations in Europe. By September, the Carnival-owned brand plans to have seven ships back in service.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean, Greece, Baltic and Northern Europe

Ships currently in service:

- AIDAperla

- AIDAsol

- AIDAblu

- AIDAprima

- AIDAmar

- AIDAstella

Other Brands Operating: