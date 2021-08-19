Ship by Ship Restart Plans for Holland America Line

Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand has two ships back in service and plans for the rest of its fleet to start cruising again in the near future.

Here's the latest update:

Eurodam

Capacity at 100%: 2,104

Date: In service since August 15, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini

Koningsdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: October 10, 2021

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Santa Barbara, Avalon, San Francisco and Ensenada

Nieuw Amsterdam

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 24, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Glacier Bay and Sitka

Nieuw Statendam

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: November 21, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Key West

Noordam

Capacity at 100%: 1,918

Date: January 3, 2022

Homeport: Hong Kong to Singapore

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Manila, Puerto Princesa, Kota Kinabulu, Phu My and Laem Chabang

Oosterdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: January 5, 2022

Homeport: Sydney (Australia)

Length: 15 nights

Itinerary: Hobart, Milford Sound, Port Chalmers, Lyttelton, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington and Whangarei

Rotterdam (VII)

Capacity at 100%: 2,650

Date: November 3, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay and Key West

Volendam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: January 4, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 74 nights

Itinerary: 40 destinations in several countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and more

Westerdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: January 22, 2021

Homeport: San Antonio (Chile) to Buenos Aires (Argentina)

Length: 22 nights

Itinerary: Montevideo, Punta del Este, Puerto Madryn, Port Stanley, Antarctica (cruising), Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Puerto Chacabuco and Puerto Montt

Zaandam

Capacity at 100%: 1,432

Date: January 3, 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: 128 nights

Itinerary: World Cruise with calls in South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe

Zuiderdam

Capacity at 100%: 1,916

Date: September 18, 2021

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Avalon, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Ensenada