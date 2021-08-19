Ship by Ship Restart Plans for Holland America Line

Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand has two ships back in service and plans for the rest of its fleet to start cruising again in the near future.
Here's the latest update:
Eurodam
Capacity at 100%: 2,104
Date: In service since August 15, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini
Koningsdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: October 10, 2021
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santa Barbara, Avalon, San Francisco and Ensenada
Nieuw Amsterdam
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 24, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Glacier Bay and Sitka
Nieuw Statendam
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: November 21, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Key West
Noordam
Capacity at 100%: 1,918
Date: January 3, 2022
Homeport: Hong Kong to Singapore
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Manila, Puerto Princesa, Kota Kinabulu, Phu My and Laem Chabang
Oosterdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: January 5, 2022
Homeport: Sydney (Australia)
Length: 15 nights
Itinerary: Hobart, Milford Sound, Port Chalmers, Lyttelton, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington and Whangarei
Rotterdam (VII)
Capacity at 100%: 2,650
Date: November 3, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay and Key West
Volendam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: January 4, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 74 nights
Itinerary: 40 destinations in several countries, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica and more
Westerdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: January 22, 2021
Homeport: San Antonio (Chile) to Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Length: 22 nights
Itinerary: Montevideo, Punta del Este, Puerto Madryn, Port Stanley, Antarctica (cruising), Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Puerto Chacabuco and Puerto Montt
Zaandam
Capacity at 100%: 1,432
Date: January 3, 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Length: 128 nights
Itinerary: World Cruise with calls in South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe
Zuiderdam
Capacity at 100%: 1,916
Date: September 18, 2021
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Avalon, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Ensenada