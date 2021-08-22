LG Launches 5 Smart TVs Designed for Cruise Ships

LG Business Solutions USA has announced the introduction of a line of smart TVs specifically designed for cruise staterooms and crew cabins.

According to a press release, the models are available in 43-, 32-, 28- 24- and 22-inch class sizes. The voice-controlled and Wi-Fi-connected TVs allow cruise lines to “offer a variety of services and entertainment options in any size cabin.”

These Pro:Centric Smart TVs also offer specialized service menus, allowing ship operators to create "custom-branded digital experiences," LG Business Solutions USA said.

“As cruise operators begin to welcome back their valued guests, our Cruise TVs will allow them to deliver a catered, carefree digital environment where guests can easily navigate digital video programming and ship-related information,” said Mike Kosla, vice president of hospitality at LG Business Solutions USA. “Our cruise TV line will benefit both cruise operators and passengers with increased functionality, simplified operation and a thoroughly enhanced guest experience, just in time for a return to the seas.”

According to the press release, the Pro:Centric software provides a number of important features for cruise ship environments, such as support for 39 languages, one-click service tools, webOS 4.5 smart TV features, remote system management, and templates and pages for custom on-screen interfaces to provide information and services to guests.

The TV line also allows cruise operators to enable wireless streaming of music and video content from passengers’ mobile devices and laptops through Smart Share, Screen Share and Bluetooth Sound Sync technologies.

All five cruise ship TV models also include the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system designed to provide access to "high-value content" while helping to deter video piracy, LG Business Solutions USA said. While LG’s conformal coating on critical circuits is designed to help protect the TVs from extremely low or high temperatures, dust, humidity and salty air in the harsh marine environment.

For cruise ship applications requiring larger TV sizes, LG said that it also offers a complete line of hospitality smart TVs ranging from 49- to 75-inches diagonal. These models with built-in hotel TV features, according to the press release, may be used in luxury suites and other hospitality applications "from bow to stern."