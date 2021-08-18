Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal Welcomes Ovation of the Seas, Marks Dock Expansion

The Southeast Alaska community of Sitka has welcomed the Ovation of the Seas, marking the completion of the Sitka Sound Cruise Terminal dock expansion. According to a press release, this is phase one of a significant port development project set to “position Sitka as a premier port of call for Alaska.”

The expanded dock will soon be joined by the completion of a new terminal facility built with features designed to provide an “enhanced and seamless arrival experience for cruise visitors.” According to the press release, the dock is built to accommodate the largest ships traveling to Alaska. It can accommodate two large cruise ships at one time.

The dock is majority-owned by Halibut Point Marine Services, a Sitka family-owned business, with financing support and minority ownership by Royal Caribbean Group and Ceres Terminals Inc.

“The expanded dock and terminal positions Sitka as a premier destination in Alaska, opening up additional opportunity for our community,” said dock owner Chris McGraw. “Tourism has always been a staple of our economy – from retail to guided excursions and dining on the freshest Alaska seafood; and now, we’ll be able to share what makes Sitka special with guests aboard the newest, largest ships visiting Alaska.”

“As we look beyond this year's partial Alaska season, we are more optimistic than ever that our guests will absolutely love the authentic experiences Sitka offers with its rich culture and awe-inspiring wilderness,” said Joshua Carroll, vice president for destination development at Royal Caribbean Group. “This partnership exemplifies our strategy to support sustainable development that is majority-owned by Alaskans to bring maximum economic impact to the local community.”

The partnership investment extends beyond port enhancements to community planning efforts in collaboration with local stakeholders and industry experts. According to the press release, plans will focus on transportation capacity, visitor traffic flow and opportunities for more tours and destination experiences that will benefit both residents and visitors alike. New kayak tours and the introduction of Alaska Coach Tours to manage land transportation are key examples of the work of community partnerships, according to the press release.