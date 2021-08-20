5 Unique Royal Caribbean Itineraries in 2022

Reaching nearly every corner of the world, Royal Caribbean International is offering a varied selection of cruises and itineraries in 2022.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s deployment to find the most innovative and different itineraries planned for next year.

Ship: Grandeur of the Seas

Date: January 23, 2022

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Ports: Scarborough (Trinidad and Tobago), Trinidad (Trinidad and Tobago), St. Georges (Grenada), St. Vincent (St. Vincent and Grenadines), Roseau (Dominica) and Castries (St. Lucia)

As part of the new deployment in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, the Grandeur of the Seas is sailing this unique island-hopping itinerary in 2022.

Based in Bridgetown – a new homeport for Royal Caribbean – the Vision-class vessel visits a new island every day during the seven-day cruise. A late-night departure from Barbados also allows guests to explore a destination even on the embarkation day.

With no sea days, the itinerary also includes calls in less usual cruise ports such as Trinidad and Grenada.

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Date: September 28, 2022

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece) to Tarragona (Spain)

Ports: Santorini (Greece), Katakolon (Greece), Catania (Italy), Salerno (Italy), Ajaccio (France), Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Valencia (Spain) and Ibiza (Spain)

Based in Europe for the summer, the Jewel of the Seas offers this one-time nine-night cruise in Europe before returning to the United States. Focusing on Mediterranean islands, the itinerary visits unusual ports and provides a taste of several regions.

Sailing from Piraeus, guests will be able to visit two Greek Islands, Sicily, Corsica and two of the Balearic Islands. Another highlight of the itinerary is a visit to the Italian port of Salerno – a getaway to the unique Amalfi Coast.

Also unusual is the final port of the cruise – Tarragona. Located in Spain’s Cataluña region, the port was recently expanded with a new cruise quay.

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Date: October 10, 2022

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Ports: Kings Wharf (Bermuda) with overnights, Nassau (Bahamas) and CocoCay (Bahamas)

While visits to Bermuda are usual for cruises departing U.S.’s Northeastern ports, Royal Caribbean is offering a few cruises to the island from Florida in 2022. Leaving Port Canaveral, the Mariner of the Seas connects Bermuda and The Bahamas in this eight-night sailing.

The unique itinerary includes two overnights in King’s Wharf, besides two calls in the Bahamas and two days at sea.

Before returning to Port Canaveral, the cruise also includes a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s recently revamped private destination.

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Date: November 19, 2022

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Ports: Freeport (Bahamas), Bimini (Bahamas), Nassau (Bahamas) and CocoCay (Bahamas)

Based in Tampa, the Serenade of the Seas is sailing week-long all-Bahamas cruises in 2022. The unique itinerary offers a complete picture of the country with visits to four different ports, including Nassau – Bahamas’ capital city.

Also included are visits to Grand Bahama’s Freeport and Bimini – an island that’s recently become a popular cruise destination.

Another highlight of the itinerary is a full-day call in CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s unique private island destination in the country.

Ship: Wonder of the Seas

Date: November 25, 2022

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Hong Kong

Ports: Cheju (South Korea), Busan (South Korea), Fukuoka (Japan) and Kagoshima (Japan)

With a strong presence in Asia, Royal Caribbean is sending its newest and biggest vessel to the region in 2022. The largest cruise ship in the world, the Wonder of the Seas, is set to leave the shipyard next spring, heading straight to China for domestic sailings.

Later in the year, the vessel is also poised to offer international cruises from Hong Kong, including this one-time nine-night itinerary to Japan and South Korea.

Other than visits to four popular destinations in the region, the itinerary includes four days at sea – enough for guests to enjoy all the features of the newest Oasis-Class vessel.