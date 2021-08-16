Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Limits Bacon at the Buffet Fleetwide

Carnival Cruise Line is temporarily moving to an every-other-day bacon schedule at its Lido Buffet fleetwide. This was announced by the cruise line’s brand ambassador John Heald.

“We purchase thousands of pieces of bacon every week, and the people that supply us and the cruise industry are having some challenges sourcing bacon for our ships at the moment,” Heald said in a live Facebook video.

According to Heald, the bacon shortage does not relate to any other pork products, such as breakfast ham or sausages. It is planned that the new schedule will only be used for the week starting Aug. 16.

“This is not a cutback; this is just a genuine problem that we as a company have,” Heald summed up.