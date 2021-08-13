New Norwegian Prima Floated Out at Fincantieri

The new Norwegian Prima was recently floated out at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Venice, the first of six in a class of newbuilds for the Miami-based cruise line.

A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special”, said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our eighteenth ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our Brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners at Fincantieri to deliver a truly remarkable vessel. Their passion, skill and craftsmanship has brought to life one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail. I’m thrilled we’re now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months’ time,” Sommer concluded.

“The float out of Norwegian Prima signifies a renewed confidence in cruise and a new era for shipbuilding.” said Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri. “We are glad to celebrate not only many months of hard work, but also the true spirit of collaboration between our brands – a partnership that will lead the way for a pioneering class of ships in NCL’s Prima Class.”