Tradewind Voyages to Sail in Caribbean Instead of Australia

Tradewind Voyages announced that the Golden Horizon will now sail in the Caribbean this winter in place of a previously scheduled Australia program.

"Due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic in Australia, the voyages there have been postponed for 12 months and the world’s largest tall ship will relocate to start her winter program in Barbados on November 12, 2021," the company said, in a statement.

Currently completing her inaugural season here in the UK, the Golden Horizon will sail out of British waters next weekend, August 14, to head back to Croatia. The revised winter schedule will see the ship visit St Barts, St Kitts, Antigua, St Lucia, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, Tobago, Grenada, Grenadines and St Vincent. Caribbean voyages will go on sale later this month.

Commenting on the changes, CEO Tradewind Voyages, Alan McGrory said:

“Given the complexities of the situation in Australia and other destinations we had planned to visit, we in parallel with the cruise industry have made the difficult decision to revise the entire 2021/2022/2023 programme. Based on customer feedback, we have decided to relocate Golden Horizon to the Caribbean for the Winter 2021/22 season, effective mid-November. We sincerely thank our agent partners and their clients who are being extremely understanding as we work to accommodate guests on future voyages.

We are pleased to offer an exciting schedule across the Caribbean that takes in smaller ports of call to visit some of the most exquisite destinations in the region. The Australian guests will get to experience the exact same adventures 12 months later than planned.”