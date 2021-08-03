Tarragona

New Carnival Ship Makes Maiden Call to San Juan

Sailing into San Juan

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, today, marking the ship’s first port of call on its maiden voyage.

The Mardi Gras is also the first cruise ship to stop in San Juan in 16 months.

Pictured here at the plaque exchange ceremony at the Port of San Juan are Christine Duffy, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, San Juan Port Authority Executive Director Joel Piza.

Mardi Gras’ leadership team joined Governor Pedro Pierluisi, Mayor Miguel Romero and other local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.

“We are beyond delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and to have Puerto Rico be our first port of call on our maiden voyage. It is an honor to offer our guests the opportunity to experience all of the beauty that Puerto Rico has to offer while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Puerto Rico has such a dramatic, wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival I would like to personally thank Governor Pierluisi, Mayor Romero and all of the local officials for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”

