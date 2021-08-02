Ponant Takes Delivery of Le Commandant Charcot from Fincantieri's VARD

Fincantieri’s subsidiary VARD was delivered the advanced Le Commandant Charcot to Ponant.

According to VARD, the unique and state-of-the-art electric hybrid exploration vessel propelled with LNG has been developed by Ponant, Stirling Design International, Aker Arctic and VARD.

The vessel is specially designed to bring passengers to discover the polar world’s extreme unexplored lands such as the geographic North Pole (90 degrees North Latitude), the Weddell Sea, the Ross Sea and Peter I Island.

The ship carries Polar Class 2 and will fulfill the highest standards for environmentally friendly and safe operations according to a press release.

It is the first-ever electric hybrid cruise vessel with ice-breaking technology and dual fuel propulsion, featuring high-capacity batteries and LNG storage onboard.

The vessel will accommodate 245 passengers in 123 staterooms, in addition to a crew of 235.