The Cruise Industry's Restart By the Numbers

With 190 cruise ships expected to operate in August, it represents a 150 percent increase of ships sailing with paying passengers in the last 60 days, according to the August 2021 edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

The restart has so far been based on health and safety protocols and staggered service resumptions on a regional basis, in markets that are opening to cruise tourism.

In June, the industry had 74 ships and roughly 85,000 berths back in service, compared to March, when only 15 ships were sailing representing just under 26,000 berths.

August sees another dramatic increase in cruise supply, with over 275,000 berths back in revenue-generating mode across the globe.

The industry is also diversifying its restart. Only 13 cruise brands operated in January, and that number will now see 65 different cruise brands back and sailing in August.

