Residential Ship Njord to Be Built at Meyer Werft, Delivery Targeted for 2025

Ocean Residences has announced that it has signed a ship construction contract with Meyer Werft to build the M/Y Njord with target delivery in 2025.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Meyer Werft, a company that has kept its shipbuilding on course for 226 years – that’s seven generations – and which is the world leader in building innovative and complex passenger vessels with a stellar reputation for exceptional quality, precision and on-time deliveries,” said the CEO of Ocean Residences Development, Kristian Stensby. “Around 50 luxury liners have left their shipyard to date.”

According to a press release, the Njord is designed to meet the strictest environmental regulations, both at delivery and for the future. The vessel will be powered by dual-fuel engines, with tank capacity for marine gas oil and LNG, batteries for hybridization, heat recovery systems, and advanced power management systems.

To ensure that the vessel is future-proof, the engines and fuel tanks will be ready for easy conversion, to take advantage of future fuels with lower or neutral carbon footprint, Ocean Residences said.

“Our company is proud to embark on building the finest green ship ever built. Meyer Werft’s commitment to ocean conservation is a top priority, the vision of the Njord as a ship with a purpose is directly aligned with our company values and commitment to the environment,” said Meyer Werft’s Managing Director Bernard Meyer.

The 289-meter private residential yacht features 117 residences.

“(I)t is a home to a community of individuals and families, sharing a passion for travel, adventure and discovery – across oceans, beneath the seas, in the air and on land,” Ocean Residences wrote, adding that the Njord will have a philanthropic purpose.

“(S)he is equipped to undertake scientific and oceanographic research everywhere she travels, in supporting charities, missions and pressing causes. In co-operation with oceanographic research organizations and scientific groups, M/Y Njord will encourage research projects that work to advance scientific frontiers and global marine research that will assist in a greater understanding of the complex systems that support our earth,” it added.

Ocean Residences said that the Njord has been very well received and is experiencing high demand for reservations.