Holland America Takes Delivery of New Ship Rotterdam From Fincantieri

Holland America Line has taken delivery of the Rotterdam on July 30, 2021, officially making it the 11th ship in the fleet. A handover ceremony took place at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Italy on the evening of July 29.

The ceremony was attended by the ship's master, Captain Werner Timmers, and Cyril Tatar, Holland America Group's vice president of newbuilding services.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO, Fincantieri, and several other executives also attended. Video congratulations were extended by Jan Swartz, president of Holland America Group, and Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

"The Rotterdam looks stunning and will certainly live up to bearing such an iconic name as the new flagship of our fleet, carrying on a tradition of excellence that our guests have loved for nearly 150 years," said Antorcha.

"Thank you to our partners at Fincantieri and our own team members who worked tirelessly to deliver the ship on schedule during what has been the most challenging of times, and also deliver a ship that looks beautiful, is immaculately finished and will be an incredible addition to our brand. We cannot wait to welcome guests onboard later this fall," he added.

Upon delivery, the Rotterdam will remain in non-guest operations until its transatlantic crossing Oct. 20, 2021, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where it will then begin its maiden season in the Caribbean.

Naming details have not been finalized and will be announced at a later date, the cruise line said.