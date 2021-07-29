Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Work From Ship Initiative

Hurtigruten Expeditions is launching an alternative to working from home. According to the cruise line, its Work From Ship initiative allows enjoying fantastic wildlife, nature, and adventure for part of the day and then “relying on high-speed WiFi when you need to work.”

“With so many people now working from home, we have created the ultimate work from anywhere experience. If your schedule is fairly flexible, you can work in your cabin or any of the open areas onboard the ship when you need to. But for your extended breaks, you can explore national parks like Redwood, Acadia, or bear-watching in Katmai National Park. Or visit the Aleutian Islands, some of the most remote parts of the country,” said Storm Tussey-Haverly, interim president for Hurtigruten Americas.

“With us, your lunch break can include a hike among the towering trees of the Pacific Coast, joining a local lobster boat along the Atlantic coast, or kayaking the pristine waters of Alaska. We also offer unbeatable backdrops if you work on the balcony while cruising the Alaskan fjords, the Maine coastline, or the West Coast of the United States,” she added.

Hurtigruten said that it has identified six of its “many itineraries” worldwide as extra suitable for North Americans who are able to work from anywhere, where WiFi is fast and reliable – even at sea. That includes the U.S. West Coast, numerous Alaska and British Columbia sailings, and from Halifax to Boston.

Those booking before Sept. 30, 2021, can save up to $1,500 per person, Hurtigruten said.