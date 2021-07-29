Tarragona

Hurtigruten Expeditions Launches Work From Ship Initiative

Balcony Suite Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten Expeditions is launching an alternative to working from home. According to the cruise line, its Work From Ship initiative allows enjoying fantastic wildlife, nature, and adventure for part of the day and then “relying on high-speed WiFi when you need to work.”

“With so many people now working from home, we have created the ultimate work from anywhere experience. If your schedule is fairly flexible, you can work in your cabin or any of the open areas onboard the ship when you need to. But for your extended breaks, you can explore national parks like Redwood, Acadia, or bear-watching in Katmai National Park. Or visit the Aleutian Islands, some of the most remote parts of the country,” said Storm Tussey-Haverly, interim president for Hurtigruten Americas.

“With us, your lunch break can include a hike among the towering trees of the Pacific Coast, joining a local lobster boat along the Atlantic coast, or kayaking the pristine waters of Alaska. We also offer unbeatable backdrops if you work on the balcony while cruising the Alaskan fjords, the Maine coastline, or the West Coast of the United States,” she added.

Hurtigruten said that it has identified six of its “many itineraries” worldwide as extra suitable for North Americans who are able to work from anywhere, where WiFi is fast and reliable – even at sea. That includes the U.S. West Coast, numerous Alaska and British Columbia sailings, and from Halifax to Boston.

Those booking before Sept. 30, 2021, can save up to $1,500 per person, Hurtigruten said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Taiwan

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide