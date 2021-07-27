Silversea Launches 2023/2024 Deployment

Silversea Cruises today opened a pre-sale to Venetian Society members on more than 280 new itineraries for 2023/2024, calling it the brand's largest-ever destination offering in a single itinerary launch, according to a press release.

Silversea said it cruises to over 900 destinations, more than any other cruise line, with the specific 2023/2024 package featuring a record 690 destinations in 125 countries, across all seven continents, as well as over 60 maiden calls.

Until November 30, 2021, guests can reserve their suites aboard voyages in Silversea’s new 2023/2024 itinerary collection with a reduced deposit of just 15%.

“Responding to strong guest demand for a broad range of far-flung destinations, our new 2023/2024 itineraries will offer guests even more opportunities to discover the world’s most enriching experiences in all seven continents,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO.

“From deep explorations of the Red Sea to new itineraries in the Arabian Peninsula, new autumnal departures in the Norwegian Fjords, and our first summer sailings in Canada and New England, we have utilized nearly three decades of destination leadership to curate unforgettable experiences for our well-travelled guests. With three new ships in our fleet—Silver Origin, Silver Moon, and Silver Dawn—and our most inclusive offering to date, our guests will travel in superlative comfort, enjoying our trademark level of service and the hallmarks of luxury that set a Silversea voyage apart.”

Among the key offerings: