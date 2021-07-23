AIDA Cruises Looking to Fill 5,000 Positions Onboard and Ashore

AIDA Cruises has announced that it’s looking for around 5,000 new employees worldwide for jobs onboard and shoreside.

According to a press release, the offers are not just aimed at qualified specialists and managers.

The cruise company is also opening a broad range of career opportunities to motivated lateral entrants and young professionals.

AIDA Cruises also said that it offers a “wide variety of attractive apprenticeships for the start into working life.”

"Dedicated employees have always been part of our success. Whether on land or onboard – they are the ambassadors of our company. We not only offer varied jobs in an international working environment but also the opportunity to make a career with AIDA and discover the world," said Vice President for Human Resources Management at AIDA Cruises Haike Witzke. "At our company, the individual skills of each person are valued, regardless of their origin, gender and religion. We encourage every motivated employee in their career planning."

AIDA Cruises said that it offers many other incentives too. These include a company pension scheme, flexible working time models for family planning, comprehensive training and development programs, as well as attractive employee bonuses.

On land, a variety of diverse positions are currently open in the areas of IT, marketing, human resources, law, and in the AIDA Customer Center. The range of career opportunities onboard extends from the hotel business (for example, bar, reception, kitchen, restaurant) to wellness and activities (such as cosmetics, hairdresser, spa, fitness) to the care of young and grown-up guests.

AIDA Cruises said that it also offers attractive jobs in occupational groups that are not necessarily associated with cruises, such as media designers, lighting, sound or event technicians.