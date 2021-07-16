Golden Horizon Released From Arrest, Sails Away

The Golden Horizon, a sail ship operating for Tradewind Voyages, has now been released from her arrest and is on her way to Torquay. This was reported to Cruise Industry News by Tradewind Voyages and the Golden Horizon’s shipbuilder, Brodosplit.

“We wish to thank you for your interest in our beautiful ship, the Golden Horizon, and confirm that we have continued our voyage from Dover today,” a statement from Tradewind and Brododplit read. “The schedule will continue, as planned.”

The statement also read:

“In July 2019, Brodosplit Shipyard first offered a “buyers supply” payment, followed by several offers more, but each time it was declined. Finally, on the 14 July 2021, at the request of the ship owner, the Courts allowed the establishment of a Court Deposit to pay "buyers supply" after the mortgage was taken out. This meant that a mortgage ceased to exist (the reported proceedings commenced a day after the opening of a Court Deposit). The payment was offered voluntarily, as evidenced by the opening of a Court Deposit.”

Tradewind and Brodosplit said that they were “pleased” that that “the UK authorities are not only efficient but also expeditious and professional and they completed the process quickly.”

“Therefore, we are delighted to be able to inform you that the Golden Horizon has continued its voyage today and will be able to sail free of mortgages, across all the planned seas of the world, wherever it is carried by the ‘trade winds’,” the joint statement read.

The Golden Horizon was arrested in Dover, UK, on July 15, reportedly at the request of Star Clippers, a Monaco-based cruise operator she was originally meant to sail for.