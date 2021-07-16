Tarragona

Adventure Canada Announces 2023 Expedition Cruise Program

Kangerlussuaq Fjord Sondre Stromfjord

Adventure Canada has announced its 2023 expedition cruises in Europe, the Arctic, and Atlantic Canada.

The new 2023 itineraries include two Scotland voyages on June 4-14 and June 14-24, Scotland, Faroe Islands and Iceland on June 24-July 4, Iceland circumnavigation on July 4-13, Iceland and Greenland on July 13-25, Arctic (including Greenland and Canada) and Northwest Passage itineraries between late July and mid-September, and Greenland and Newfoundland circumnavigation in September-October 2023.

According to a statement, Adventure Canada itineraries offer “something for every interest: wildlife, culture, history, and beautiful scenery.” Onboard, there’s a “friendly and approachable expedition team who share their passions and expertise,” the cruise line said.

Passengers who book the new 2023 expedition itineraries with travel advisors before Jan. 31, 2022, can save 15 percent, the cruise line said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Thermofisher

Cruise Ship Orderbook

99 Ships | 208,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report