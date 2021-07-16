Adventure Canada Announces 2023 Expedition Cruise Program

Adventure Canada has announced its 2023 expedition cruises in Europe, the Arctic, and Atlantic Canada.

The new 2023 itineraries include two Scotland voyages on June 4-14 and June 14-24, Scotland, Faroe Islands and Iceland on June 24-July 4, Iceland circumnavigation on July 4-13, Iceland and Greenland on July 13-25, Arctic (including Greenland and Canada) and Northwest Passage itineraries between late July and mid-September, and Greenland and Newfoundland circumnavigation in September-October 2023.

According to a statement, Adventure Canada itineraries offer “something for every interest: wildlife, culture, history, and beautiful scenery.” Onboard, there’s a “friendly and approachable expedition team who share their passions and expertise,” the cruise line said.

Passengers who book the new 2023 expedition itineraries with travel advisors before Jan. 31, 2022, can save 15 percent, the cruise line said.