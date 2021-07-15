Tarragona

Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas Gets CDC Approval for Test Cruise

Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International confirmed on Thursday that the Ovation of the Seas has gotten the green light for a simulated cruise (i.e. test cruise) with volunteer passengers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The test cruise will sail on July 30 from Seattle, returning on August 4.

The test cruise will test various procedures onboard related to COVID-19. If successful, the ship will receive certification from the CDC and be able to operate with less than 95 percent vaccinated guests. 

The Freedom of the Seas was the first and still the only ship to complete a test cruise for the CDC.

Other Royal Caribbean ships that have gotten approval for test cruises include the Allure, Independence, Mariner, Oasis, Odyssey, Serenade and Symphony.

