Viking Mars Floats Out at Fincantieri in Ancona

The Viking Mars, Viking’s newest ocean cruise ship built at Fincantieri, has been floated out at the shipyard in Ancona.

The unit will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. Like her sister ships, she is about 47,800 tons, has 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.

According to a press release, the ship has been designed by naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of London-based SMC Design and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios, who gave the Viking Mars a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance.

In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites, two pools, of which one is an infinity pool off the stern, various options for al fresco dining, and a spa with a sauna and a snow grotto.

According to Fincantieri, the Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “safe return to port”. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems that minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations.

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, trusting the shipowner who was entering the ocean cruise market as a start-up. Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to Vard for two expedition cruise ships, the Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. According to Fincantieri, this is an all-time record, the largest number of units built by a shipbuilder for one sole shipowner.