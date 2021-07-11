First Photos As New Crystal Endeavor Departs Shipyard

Today, the Crystal Endeavor cruised out of MV Werften shipyard in Stralsund where she was designed and built accompanied by the sound of Crystal’s beloved sail away song “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

The ship is now bound for Iceland and her inaugural voyages in Iceland.

A pier-side sail away celebration was held at MV Werften for employees and family members who offered a heartfelt sendoff of waving and wishes of “gute reise” and “bon voyage” to the intrepid new expedition yacht.

The ship turned around in the Sudhafen (Southern Harbor) and then entered the Ziegelgraben en route to the Baltic Sea. Crystal Endeavor sailed from Stralsund with a full vaccinated crew and is scheduled for a July 15 arrival in Reykjavík, Iceland. She will depart Reykjavík on her inaugural voyage on July 18 after an overnight in the city on the first in a series of five 10-night voyages circumnavigating Iceland.

“Today is a milestone day for Crystal as our new state-of-the-art expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor sails to Iceland from MV Werften to set a new industry standard as the most spacious, most powerful and most luxurious expedition ship in the industry,” said Jack Anderson, president of Crystal. “We want to thank everyone at MV WERFTEN for their partnership and their uncompromising German engineering and design excellence in crafting an intrepid new polar class yacht that will offer our guests incredible adventures to the far reaches of the globe, with the highest standards of safety and sustainable features that demonstrate extreme care for our guests and the world’s oceans and the destinations we visit.”

“This is a great day for MV WERFTEN, and sister shipyard Lloyd Werft, with the delivery of two megayachts in 2021,” said Peter Fetten, MV Werften's president & CEO. “Together, the ships cost more than a billion dollars to build, contributing to Germany’s export economy and reinforcing Germany as the country where almost all the world’s largest, finest and most luxurious megayachts are made.”

Crystal Endeavor was christened on June 26, in Stralsund with Manuela Schwesig, Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as the ship’s Godmother and she sent the ship and her crew her best wishes.