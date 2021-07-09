Scenic Eclipse to Visit Saudi Waters for the First Time

Scenic Group has announced that its Scenic Eclipse will do a series of Red Sea itineraries for the first time in 2021.

Scenic Group’s first purpose-built ocean cruise ship will sail Saudi waters from July 17 to Dec. 9, 2021. Selected sailings from October to December will be open to international guests who want to experience the Saudi heritage, landscapes and hospitality.

Equipped with an onboard submarine, two helicopters for flightseeing, a fleet of zodiacs and up to a 20-person specialist discovery team, the Scenic Eclipse offers the opportunity for unrivaled exploration.

Guests will also enjoy the ship’s spacious Verandah Suites, as well as the entertainment and wellness areas, and 10 dining options to explore the onboard cuisine delights.

“Saudi Arabia will be one of the hottest tourist destinations in coming years and we’re very glad guests will get to experience it in 6-star comfort on board Scenic Eclipse. As a business we continue to raise the bar in ultra-luxury cruising and we are confident that this new season will mark the start of a long relationship with the destination and hope to be able to offer more sailings in the region in the coming seasons as the world starts to open up for international travel,” said Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group Glen Moroney.

The Scenic Eclipse will homeport in Jeddah Islamic Port on the Red Sea coast. It will offer charter services with unique itineraries, as well as pre-planned itineraries. Among the numerous destinations scheduled is Yanbu, the diving capital of Saudi Arabia. This beach destination offers opportunities for swimming, snorkeling and watersports in the Saudi Red Sea, as well as rich cultural experiences.

Yanbu also features the Iona wreck, a well-preserved British merchant steamer sunk in 1915 which can be explored by diving, snorkeling or submarine. Outside of Saudi, the Scenic Eclipse will also have the possibility of visiting Aqaba in Jordan and Port Ghalib Marina, just a short distance from Luxor in Egypt.