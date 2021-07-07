Jewel of the Seas Embarks on Preview Sailing From Limassol Ahead of July 10 Restart

The Jewel of the Seas has embarked on a two-night preview sailing from Limassol, Cyprus ahead of her inaugural cruise on July 10 that will mark the start of the limited summer series of seven-night itineraries to the Greek Isles.

According to Royal Caribbean International’s press release, this is the first time the cruise line calls Cyprus home, offering guests a combination of culture-rich cities and idyllic islands, including Limassol, and Athens, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini, Greece.

The Jewel will sail with fully vaccinated crew and guests 18 years of age and older, along with children under 18 who are ineligible for the vaccine. As a requirement of the Cypriot government, non-vaccinated vacationers between 12 and 18 must provide negative PCR test results taken within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus. All guests over the age of 2 must participate in complimentary testing on the day of boarding, Royal Caribbean wrote.

These measures are specific to sailings from Cyprus aboard the Jewel this summer, and they will be continuously evaluated as health circumstances evolve, the cruise line reminded.

“The Jewel of the Seas’ first sailing out of Cyprus marks the beginning of an exciting return to cruising in Europe for Royal Caribbean,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International.

“Cyprus is a beautiful country with a multitude of must-visit regions, and it is an extremely popular destination among our European guests – we know they are ready and waiting to enjoy a Cyprus and Greek Isles getaway this summer,” he added.

The Jewel is one of two Royal Caribbean ships to return to cruising in Europe this week with the Anthem of the Seas setting sail from the UK on July 7. The cruise line said that it is planning for more ships to return through August, including the Harmony of the Seas from Barcelona, Spain.

In the coming weeks, Royal Caribbean will announce plans to reintroduce its full fleet around the globe by year’s end, according to the press release.