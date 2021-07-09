Port of Burgas Ready To Accept Cruise Ships

The Port of Burgas in Bulgaria says that currently, only cabotage sailings arrive there.

“The high management of the Port of Burgas is actively trying to return the ships back to the Bulgarian port,” the port’s marketing team said. “Investment in improving existing infrastructure continues with the aim of attracting new cruise companies to the port such as Crystal Cruises, Silversea, Azamara Club Cruises, Mano Maritime.”

According to the team, in August 2021, the Port of Burgas is expecting a visit from the Crystal Symphony. Later in the year, the port will accommodate the Silver Shadow, Azamara Journey and Crown Iris.

“In 2022 the number of visits of cruise ships will increase significantly,” the marketing team said.

Among recent infrastructure developments at the port is Congress Expo Center. Funded by Bulgarian Ports Infrastructure Company, the center is designed on six levels and includes a multifunctional hall for up to 500 people, an office space, cabinets for scientific research works, and more. The center is used as a year-round venue for exhibitions, concerts, attractions, and different educational events. It is located on the territory of the Port of Bugas, near the Maritime Station and the second passenger terminal, Magazia 1.

The guard tower of the Port of Burgas, known as the Tower of the Lighthouse keeper, has also recently opened for public access. The tower functions as a visitor center, which has two small halls.

On the first floor are arranged panels with old photographs related to the history of the port, as well as photos dedicated to the connection between the city and the port-favorite place for visiting by residents and guests of the city. On the second floor are shown drawings used in the construction of the port of Burgas from the period 1895–1912.

“The Port of Burgas takes a central place in the Black Sea itineraries,” said the port’s marketing team. “(It) is actively involved in Black Sea working group. The biggest association of Mediterranean cruise ports – MedCruise – and several of its member ports have launched a few years ago a new working group to promote the Black Sea as cruise ships gear up to return to the region in 2021 and beyond.”

The members of the group, according to the port, are the Port of Burgas, Port of Varna, Port of Odesa, Port of Constanta, Port of Istanbul and Port of Trabzon.

“Targeted events and advertising campaigns aim to bring back the major cruise companies in the Black Sea region. For these activities we receive full support from the management of MedCruise association,” the port’s team wrote.

“The Port of Burgas has a modern infrastructure and is ready to welcome tourists from cruise ships. Health measures will be taken and all protocols for preserving the health of tourists will be observed,” it added.