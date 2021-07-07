Silver Wind Is Being Converted Into Ice-Class Ship

Silversea Cruises has announced the conversion of the Silver Wind into an ice-class, ultra-luxury expedition ship. According to a press release, the move “signals continued confidence in the fast-growing popularity of ultra-luxury expedition travel to the pristine glaciers and wildlife-rich regions of Antarctica.”

The Silver Wind is undergoing refurbishments at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, following a “major upgrade” in 2018, Silversea wrote. The re-design includes an ice-strengthened hull for cruising in polar waters and technology upgrades. Adding to her sustainability credentials, the Silver Wind will be outfitted with a new advanced wastewater treatment plant, new food waste treatment facilities, and new fuel-saving boilers.

According to the press release, the Silver Wind will emerge as the cruise line’s fourth expedition vessel in its fleet of nine ultra-luxury ships. Marking her maiden voyage on Nov. 20, 2021, the Silver Wind is slated to set sail on a 22-day journey to Antarctica, providing guests with a “prime viewing position” on the continent for a solar eclipse on Dec. 4, 2021.

“We are converting our beloved Silver Wind into one of the most luxurious expedition ships at sea to further expand and diversify our cold-water cruise offering,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO. “With the backing of the Royal Caribbean Group, we are significantly investing in our ultra-luxury fleet to meet the burgeoning guest demand for voyage options in such breath-taking, remote destinations as Antarctica, and we have more exciting enhancements to come.”

According to Silversea, the Silver Wind will benefit from a set of enhancements that will enable immersive expedition cruising in both polar regions, as well as in the world’s most remote tropical waters.

The ship will be fitted with a strengthened hull, ice-detector sonars designed for use on icebreaker vessels, 24 zodiacs and 14 kayaks.

With a reduced guest capacity of just 274, the Silver Wind promises to deliver “personalized expedition experiences at sea,” carrying up to 28 expedition experts who will share their knowledge during onboard lectures, on guided Zodiac tours, and on experiences ashore.

A Photo Studio (formerly the Casino), a Mudroom, and a special water heating system in the ship’s swimming pool are also among Silver Wind’s new amenities.

An array of refreshments will be made in the ship’s suites and public areas, too. Silver Wind’s upper suites will be entirely refurbished, with new furniture and carpets, as well as new walk-in showers to complement the bathtubs. Silver Wind’s Vista and Veranda suites will also be updated, including the installation of new walk-in showers. Many of the ship’s public areas will also be refreshed, with re-painted walls and ceilings in La Dame, La Terrazza, the Observation Lounge, the Panorama Lounge, and the Reception area. The Gym & Beauty Salon will be refreshed too, Silversea wrote.

The Silver Wind’s maiden voyage as an expedition ship, is scheduled to depart on a 22-day sailing to Antarctica on Nov. 20, 2021, spending her inaugural season exploring the White Continent. Guests will be able to see the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and Antarctica, as well as will be “perfectly placed” to experience the solar eclipse on Dec. 4, Silversea wrote.