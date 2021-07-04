Costa Firenze Added Into Operations, Sails from Savona

The new Costa Savona is leaving the port of Savona today on her first cruise.

Designed and built by Fincantieri in the Marghera shipyards, the Costa Firenze is inspired by the Florentine Renaissance according to the Italian brand.

It is the fourth Costa ship to sail again in 2021, after the Costa Smeralda, Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa, following the company's gradual restart of guest operations.

Costa Firenze's one-week itinerary is entirely dedicated to Italy with six different destinations -- Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Catania, Palermo and Cagliari -- with port calls lasting at least 10 hours.

Starting later this month and through August, Valletta is also part of the itinerary.

"Costa Firenze is the perfect ambassador of Italian style, which we have combined with a series of product innovations designed especially for families and couples," said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises. "This is the fourth Costa ship to resume service this summer, confirming the gradual return to normality of our company and the cruise industry, which is of great economic and employment importance for our country".

With the Firenze now in service, the Smeralda will now offer a different itinerary, marking the return of Costa to France, with weekly calls at Marseille, and to Spain, with weekly calls at Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, in addition to Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome and Messina.

And starting in September, the Costa Firenze will expand its itinerary to France and Spain, sailing to Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseille. During the winter of 2021-2022 the Costa Firenze will be positioned in Dubai. The week-long cruises will visit the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman, with calls at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and a multi-day stopover in Dubai, with specific packages for visits to Expo Dubai 2020, as Costa Cruises is the Gold Sponsor of the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020.

Costa's restart plan also includes the Costa Fascinosa scheduled to return to service on September 23 from Savona for 10-day cruises to Lisbon, and the Costa Diadema, on September 26 from Savona with long cruises to Turkey and Greece or Spain and Portugal.