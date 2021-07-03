Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas Sails from Miami

Royal Caribbean international's Freedom of the Seas sailed from Miami on Friday evening, marking the first revenue cruise for the brand from the U.S. for over 15 months.

The Freedom saw a tugboat water cannon salute as she departed Miami on her weekend sailing, as the vessel was first ship to get the Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (CDC), following a recent successful simulated voyage from Miami,.

The certificate provides approval for passenger voyages with less than 95 percent of guests vaccinated, which will allow the company to sail with more children aboard.

The cruise will feature calls in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas.

The ship is expected to operate short cruises from Miami for the summer season and is the next big ship back in service from a U.S. homeport following hte Celebrity Edge debuting from Port Everglades last weekend.