Fincantieri Celebrates Double Milestone for Virgin Voyages

The delivery of the Valiant Lady took place yesterday and the Resilient Lady was floated out today at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard – respectively the second and third of four ships which Virgin Voyages ordered from Fincantieri.

This was announced by the shipyard itself in a press release.

The Valiant Lady and the Resilient Lady, as well as their sistership Scarlet Lady delivered last year, weigh about 110,000 gross tons, are 278 meters long and 38 wide, Fincantieri wrote.

They all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members onboard. The quality of life onboard is guaranteed by the “comfort class” certification, according to Fincantieri, testifying minimum levels of noise and vibration, as well as by an extensive use of home automation.

Thanks to this, by installing an app on their smartphones, guests are able to manage a wide range of cabin functions (air conditioning, lightening, opening and closing of blinds, music, and television).

Fincantieri said that this class of ships “stands out for the design, as well as for the particular attention paid to energy recovery, featuring cutting-edge alternative technologies that reduce the ship’s overall environmental impact.”

“For example, the ships are equipped with an energy production system of approximately 1 MW, which uses the diesel engine’s waste heat. In addition to a scrubber system for the waste management of sulfur dioxides, the units are also fitted with a catalytic converter, which reduces nitrogen oxides,” Fincantieri wrote.

“They are entirely equipped with LED lights to reduce energy consumption, while the hydrodynamic design of the hull provides excellent performance with consequent fuel saving,” the shipyard added.