Royal Caribbean to House Emergency Workers on Cruise Ship in Miami

Welcoming first responders in Miami

Royal Caribbean International has stepped up, housing emergency workers on the Explorer of the Seas docked in Miami while the workers respond to the Surfside apartment building collapse. 

"Early today Explorer of the Seas arrived into PortMiami to offer accommodation and assistance to first responders arriving into South Florida from all over America and around the world to help at Surfside," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO.

"80 arrived today and up to 600 responders will stay on Explorer for a couple of weeks. Dogs also! Many governmental departments helped make it possible! The CDC, Coast Guard, CBP, Port Authority and Port Miami and the men and women of Royal Caribbean," Bayley added, in a social media post.

It's not the first time Royal Caribbean has used its ships for such efforts.

In 2017 the company sent ships to St. Thomas and St. Maarten in a bid to not only provide supplies, but transport evacuees following Hurricane Irma.

Earlier this year the company also stood by to help evacuate residents from St. Vincent following a volcano eruption

 

