Carnival To Keep Self-Service Buffets on Summer Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador and Senior Cruise Director, John Heald, has detailed the food regulations on the cruise line's sailings in July- and August out of the U.S.

According to Heald, the Lido Buffet will stay as it was pre-pandemic, meaning guests will be able to serve themselves.

“We're going to have people at the beginning of the line making sure that you use their hand sanitizer,” Heald said in a Facebook video.

“Once you've washed your hands and used the hand sanitizer, you can serve yourself from the buffet line. That also includes the ice cream machines and the coffee, and everything else on the Lido Deck. You will not see anything different, aside from the crew members who are wearing masks.”

Heald added that buffet rules are subject to change at any moment.

“We'll be watching very carefully; we have to. We're not going to be police officers in the crew, but we will make sure that everybody has to do what they have to do. Our crew members have been trained to make sure that happens. But we need the cooperation of everybody concerned, and I know that we can have it,” Heald said.

The regulations that will be in place onboard beyond August are still to be confirmed, Heald said.

“If we were to announce the protocols for September today, it would be pointless because things are changing and getting better all the time. We are hoping that by the time September comes around, things will be easier, and we will be ever closer to sailing from the homeport of normality,” Heald noted.

Among other things announced by Heald for the nearest Carnival sailings are the changes on the casino area side.

“On the Horizon and Vista, there was a bar in the center. We've removed those bars and added some more machines,” he said. “We will allow smoking on one side only of the casino; the other side will be completely non-smoking. There will still, of course, be bar service that will come from (a nearby bar), but those circular bars, where people used to sit around and smoke, they’re gone.”

In the video, Heald also announced a port change for the July 10 Carnival Horizon sailing out of PortMiami.

The itinerary will see the call in Bonaire being replaced with a call in Curacao.