Anthem of the Seas Arrives in Southampton Ahead of July 7 Start

The Anthem of the Seas has arrived in Southampton in preparation for a series of UK cruises starting on July 7. The ship has become the first of Royal Caribbean International’s global fleet to once again welcome guests in Europe, according to the cruise line’s press release.

“The Anthem of the Seas has always been a firm favorite for UK guests, and we have seen incredible demand for our sailings since announcing our return in March. With a jaw-dropping lineup of onboard activities, restaurants and entertainment, the Anthem presents the perfect getaway this summer. We can’t wait to welcome families back onboard one of the most revolutionary ships in our fleet for a summer of adventure,” Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean said.

The Anthem comes complete with the world’s tallest observation capsule at sea, the North Star – a 360-degree observation capsule that extends 91 meters above sea level to offer incredible views of the UK’s coastline.

The North Star is just one of the features on Anthem, with the ship offering an array of activities including RipCord by iFly, the world’s first sky diving experience at sea; FlowRider, the cruise line’s popular surf simulator; and SeaPlex the largest indoor activity space at sea, complete with bumper cars and roller skating.

The ship also boasts a Bionic Bar where guests can enjoy watching their favorite drinks mixed by robotic bartenders before catching a show at Two70, a game-changing entertainment space, or taking in the West End smash hit ‘We Will Rock You’ in the Royal Theater, all teeing up the ship to be the most action-packed cruise sailing from the UK.

The Anthem’s first cruise is set to depart on July 7, 2021.

UK families can choose from a combination of four-night Ocean Getaways and five- to eight-night British Isles cruises that feature visits to iconic destinations around the UK, such as Liverpool, England; Kirkwall, Scotland and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

After a day of exploring the UK and onboard adventures, guests can choose from a culinary lineup including Wonderland, where diners will be "wowed" by imaginative cuisine; Chops Grille for a classic American steakhouse; and Izumi, where guests can sample Far East flavors and fresh sushi, plus much more.

The Anthem’s summer itineraries are open for bookings and are available to UK residents above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. All crew onboard are fully vaccinated.