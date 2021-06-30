Test Cruise Update and Schedule from Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has issued an update on their upcoming simulated voyages (test cruises) that will sail with volunteers:

Allure of the Seas – July 27 from Port Canaveral

Symphony of the Seas – Aug. 1 from PortMiami

Independence of the Seas – Aug. 1 from Port of Galveston

Mariner of the Seas – Aug. 11 from Port Canaveral

Serenade of the Seas – July 7 from Port of Seattle

Oasis of the Seas – Aug. 22 from Cape Liberty

"Royal Caribbean is pursuing one of two pathways, laid out by the CDC, to get back to cruising," the company said, in a statement.

"It requires that U.S-based ships conduct simulation cruises to test health and safety protocols if the cruise line expects to return to sailing with less than 95 percent fully vaccinated guests or crew. As a family brand, Royal Caribbean typically sees that children under the age of 12 make up 10 percent of our guests onboard, and today, they are ineligible for the vaccine. We are committed to continuing to deliver memorable family vacations, and it is why we are conducting simulation sailings."