American Cruise Lines Alaska Season Is Underway

American Cruise Lines has announced that its 2021 Alaska season is underway as on June 12, the American Constellation was the first cruise ship to dock in Haines in 622 days (since September 29, 2019).

To celebrate the town’s first docking in almost two years, American’s guests were warmly welcomed on shore by Mayor Douglass Olerud, the Chilkat Dancers, and many members of the Haines community.

“We are thrilled to be back in Haines and appreciate the wonderful reception we received from the community. We have worked diligently throughout Southeast Alaska to coordinate with each port to ensure the safe resumption of domestic cruising,” said Charles Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We look forward to 12 dockings in Haines this year and many more in the coming years, as the popularity of experiencing Alaska’s majesty aboard small, new U.S. ships continues to grow.”

Once the welcome festivities concluded, American’s guests immediately began several guided small-group tours of Haines.

Shore excursions included kayaking on Chilkoot Lake and rafting in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, historical walking tours of Haines, an exploration of the Haines Sheldon Museum, as well as visits to local shops, restaurants, and other cultural sites.

American Cruise Lines has been exploring Alaska since 2010 aboard small U.S. built ships which follow 100 percent domestic itineraries ranging from 8 to 15 days in length.

This year, the line also added a brand new 11-Day Alaskan Explorer cruise to their offerings in Alaska. Each summer, June through September, America’s small ships operate between Seattle and Juneau, roundtrip from Juneau, and between Ketchikan and Juneau.

American’s new 11-Day Alaskan Explorer cruise sails the Inside Passage, Clarence Straight, Tracy Arm, and Glacier Bay, and includes visits to Mendenhall Glacier, LeConte Glacier, and Chilkoot Lake.