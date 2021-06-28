Seattle Prepares for June 29 Arrival of Ovation of the Seas Ahead of Alaska Cruise Season

The Port of Seattle has stated that it is expecting its first cruise ship arrival on June 29, with Royal Caribbean International’s Ovation of the Seas docking at Terminal 91 to ready the ship for the season.

The 4,100-passenger Ovation of the Sea is scheduled to start operating Alaska itineraries from Aug. 13.

Pending CDC’s authorization of cruise lines’ applications for a Conditional Sailing Certificate, passenger cruises are expected to start on July 19 with Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas.

The port said that prior to sailing, cruise lines must submit to the CDC operational plans to prevent the spread of COVID or respond to any documented positive cases. As of June 22, all cruise lines calling on the Port of Seattle have submitted their application for a CDC simulated voyage or a CDC Conditional Sailing Certificate.

“The safety of our communities, passengers and crew has been our foremost priority since the pandemic began,” said Executive Director for the Port of Seattle Steve Metruck. “Since last year, we have been working with health authorities at all levels, along with cruise stakeholders and staff, to ensure that our facilities are safe for public use.”