P&O Cruises Welcomes First Guests as Britannia Sails

The first guests in 15 months were welcomed by P&O Cruises on Sunday as the Britannia departed Southampton for a four night summer sailing around the UK coast.

P&O Cruises ships anchored locally, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora, and those of sister brand Cunard, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, celebrated the occasion with a horn-sounding departure salute as Britannia left the Port of Southampton at 6 p.m. local time.

The Britannia will sail a series of three, four and seven night UK coastal cruises until September 25, 2021 when Western Mediterranean itineraries will start prior to her winter Caribbean season, according to a press release.

The Iona’s maiden voyage will be on August 7, 2021 and she will then sail weekly seven night scenic coastal cruises, before beginning Atlantic coast holidays.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We’ve been on countdown to this moment and are elated to be welcoming guests back on board. A huge thank you to our guests for their patience as we fully recognize that it’s been a period filled with anticipation and thwarted plans. We’ve spent this time working hard refining and enhancing our holidays so time on board can be enjoyed to its very fullest.

“Our restart is a celebration for crew, guests, our staff, Southampton and also the industry as we return to playing our key role supporting the array of local growers, suppliers, hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and taxis drivers for whom the cruise industry is so vital.”