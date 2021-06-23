Carnival Corporation's AIDA Cruises brand today announced the AIDAcara has been sold and will leave the fleet soon after 25 years in service for the German cruise brand. A buyer was not named.

AIDA said the fleet move gives it the opportunity to optimize its fleet structure with a view to achieving its sustainability goals.

AIDA Cruises was started with the AIDAcara in 1996, which first entered service as the AIDA, later being renamed the AIDAcara.

In other news, Carnival Corp. also transferred AIDA's 2023 newbuild to the Carnival Cruise Line brand.