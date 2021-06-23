Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Carnival Cruise Line to Get Two More Ships by 2023

Carnival Excel Class Ship

Carnival Cruise Line announced plans today to grow its fleet by two additional ships by 2023, taking the delivery an Excel-class ship that had previously been assigned to AIDA Cruises that will arrive in late 2023, as well as taking ownership of the Costa Magica from Costa, with that ship going through a drydock, renaming and Carnival-branded conversion and joining the fleet by mid-2022, according to a press release. 

These two ships are in addition to the new capacity growth represented by Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first Excel-class, liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered ship which starts sailing from Port Canaveral on July 31 and her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will be delivered and sail from Miami starting in late 2022.

“We are excited about these additions to our fleet which reflect the strong position that Carnival has established in the U.S., the pent-up demand we continue to see for cruise vacations, and the overall plans by Carnival Corporation to optimize capacity and growth in key markets,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“While our immediate focus is on our restart of guest operations this summer, this is another cause for excitement at Carnival, and we will be announcing more detailed plans about homeports, itineraries and ship names very soon.”

